Advertisement

Dubuque business comes up with plan to help out employees with children in hybrid school program

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Jessica Kieffer is an employee at Gronen, a real estate development and restoration company in Dubuque, and is also a mother to a sixth-grader and a third-grader.

Kieffer works full-time, so when the Dubuque Community School District announced it would follow a hybrid Return to Learn program, she knew things would get complicated.

“When school was canceled in Spring Break in March, it became very apparent at that time it was hard to manage a full-time workload plus helping the kids with the school work they needed, so when it came back around that we have to do some at-home learning again this year it became anxiety and stress,” Kieffer said. “I had a moment of panic.”

Many of Kieffer’s co-workers were in the same boat, so Gronen decided to do something about it: Mary and John Gronen, who run the company, put together a tutoring service.

”We meet the tutors here, I go off to work and I pick them up when the class is over,” Kieffer said. “They have someone qualified to answer their questions because I cannot do sixth grade Honors Math.”

Kieffer said this has been a lifesaver for her family.

”It has just been a Godsend,” Kieffer said. “Honestly, my husband would have probably had to leave his job to be able to stay home with the kids, you know, to make this happen.”

Two retired teachers from the Dubuque Community School District, Doug Bausch and Don Koppes, are doing the tutoring. Koppes worked as a teacher for 39 years and has been retired for almost 14 years.

“We are here to tutor and to provide support to students that are here to do their homework,” Koppes said. “A lot of the older kids are on automatic pilot, they know exactly what they are doing.”

Koppes said it feels good to be back at it again.

“It does not feel like work,” Koppes said. “I always have believed ever since I got into teaching that if you like what you are doing you do not feel like you are going to work, so this just feels like an opportunity to continue doing things that I like to do.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Skull with threats found on Black Hawk County Republican Party official’s lawn

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ethan Stein
The skull, which was found on Monday morning, included a death threat along with references to the number of Americans who died from COVID-19 and bounties on American soldiers.

News

Cedar Rapids police investigate southwest side shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police were investigating a shooting on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.

Local

Food, household items offered for African refugee and immigrant communities affected by derecho

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A group of local organizations will be providing essential products to Cedar Rapids’ African refugee and immigrant communities at an event on Wednesday, organizers announced.

Local

Matthew 25 helping out derecho victims for ’Transform Week’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
Cedar Rapids’ Matthew 25 is changing an annual event to help those impacted by last month’s derecho.

Latest News

News

Matthew 25 helping out derecho victims for transform week

Updated: 1 hours ago
Matthew 25 helping out derecho victims for transform week

Local

Hy-Vee giving away three semis worth of food, water to storm victims

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A major Iowa-based grocery retailer will be offering free food and water for victims of the August 10 derecho in eastern Iowa.

News

FEMA individual assistance expanded to more counties

Updated: 1 hours ago
Residents and businesses in 10 more Iowa counties can now apply for federal individual assistance after FEMA expanded the list of counties eligible.

News

NewsDrone9 shows derecho damage in Hiawatha

Updated: 2 hours ago
Aerial views on Tuesday highlighted some of the damage in the Hiawatha area from the August 10 derecho.

News

Economic impact of no football in Iowa City this fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Corridor Business Journal discusses the potential economic impacts of there being no college football in Iowa City.

News

Big Ten commissioner talks with President Trump about football season

Updated: 2 hours ago
President Trump and the commissioner of the Big Ten spoke on the phone about the conference's decision to delay their football season.