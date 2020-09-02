Dubuque business comes up with plan to help out employees with children in hybrid school program

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Jessica Kieffer is an employee at Gronen, a real estate development and restoration company in Dubuque, and is also a mother to a sixth-grader and a third-grader.

Kieffer works full-time, so when the Dubuque Community School District announced it would follow a hybrid Return to Learn program, she knew things would get complicated.

“When school was canceled in Spring Break in March, it became very apparent at that time it was hard to manage a full-time workload plus helping the kids with the school work they needed, so when it came back around that we have to do some at-home learning again this year it became anxiety and stress,” Kieffer said. “I had a moment of panic.”

Many of Kieffer’s co-workers were in the same boat, so Gronen decided to do something about it: Mary and John Gronen, who run the company, put together a tutoring service.

”We meet the tutors here, I go off to work and I pick them up when the class is over,” Kieffer said. “They have someone qualified to answer their questions because I cannot do sixth grade Honors Math.”

Kieffer said this has been a lifesaver for her family.

”It has just been a Godsend,” Kieffer said. “Honestly, my husband would have probably had to leave his job to be able to stay home with the kids, you know, to make this happen.”

Two retired teachers from the Dubuque Community School District, Doug Bausch and Don Koppes, are doing the tutoring. Koppes worked as a teacher for 39 years and has been retired for almost 14 years.

“We are here to tutor and to provide support to students that are here to do their homework,” Koppes said. “A lot of the older kids are on automatic pilot, they know exactly what they are doing.”

Koppes said it feels good to be back at it again.

“It does not feel like work,” Koppes said. “I always have believed ever since I got into teaching that if you like what you are doing you do not feel like you are going to work, so this just feels like an opportunity to continue doing things that I like to do.”

