Des Moines teacher has died from COVID-19, district confirms

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A longtime special education teacher with Des Moines Public Schools has died of complications from the coronavirus.

District spokesman Phil Roeder said the teacher at the Ruby Van Meter School for intellectually disabled students fell ill after an out-of-state trip and died this week.

He did not release the teacher’s name or gender for privacy reasons. The death is believed to be among the first of an Iowa educator during the pandemic.

A 73-year-old gym teacher at Iowa City Regina High School died in April, and the state’s coronavirus website lists only one known death of an educator.

Roeder said the teacher had not been in the classroom for several months.

