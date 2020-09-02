Des Moines police investigating Wednesday shooting death

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police are investigating the shooting death of a man at an apartment complex.

Police officers were called to the apartments on the city’s north side Wednesday afternoon. They found a 36-year-old man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

A suspect has not been apprehended. Police say they believe the suspect and the victim knew each other and there is no danger to the public. No other details were released.

The death is Des Moines’ 16th homicide of the year.

