Advertisement

Des Moines police investigating Wednesday shooting death

Emergency responders investigate the scene of a shooting death in Des Moines on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
Emergency responders investigate the scene of a shooting death in Des Moines on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.(KCCI)
By the Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police are investigating the shooting death of a man at an apartment complex.

Police officers were called to the apartments on the city’s north side Wednesday afternoon. They found a 36-year-old man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

A suspect has not been apprehended. Police say they believe the suspect and the victim knew each other and there is no danger to the public. No other details were released.

The death is Des Moines’ 16th homicide of the year.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mask mandate issued for Cedar Rapids

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Mayor Brad Hart issued a proclamation on Wednesday implementing a mask mandate immediately.

News

Cedar Rapids Police hand out free school supplies at Van Buren Elementary

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Officers with the Cedar Rapids Police Department distributed free school supplies to elementary school students on Wednesday.

Local

Cemetery workers still dealing with derecho damage

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Phil Reed
Local cemeteries also sustained damage in the August 10 derecho, and repair costs are beyond their capabilities in some cases.

News

24-year-old battling colon cancer hopes to bring awareness to disease in young people

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Taylor Holt
The recent passing of actor Chadwick Boseman has put a spotlight on the thousands of young people battling Colon Cancer.

Local

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
Because of Covid-19, the center is all run through the window of your car while wearing a mask. FEMA is urging people to register online or over the phone and only come to this in-person site if you need help uploading documents.

Latest News

News

Home sales up in July in Iowa

Updated: 1 hour ago
Iowa saw a better year for home sales during July in 2020 compared to the same period last year.

News

Cemeteries around eastern Iowa dealing with derecho damage

Updated: 1 hour ago
Local cemeteries also sustained damage in the August 10 derecho to trees and headstones alike.

News

Sen. Ernst expresses skepticism over coronavirus deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sen. Joni Ernst expressed skepticism over reports of coronavirus deaths, citing claims that have been debunked.

News

Iowa State changes decision, no fans for first football game

Updated: 1 hour ago
The university's president changed her stance on the decision to allow fans after feedback from the community.

News

24-year-old battling colon cancer hopes to bring awareness to increase in young people being diagnosed

Updated: 1 hour ago
The recent passing of actor Chadwick Boseman has put a spotlight on the thousands of young people battling Colon Cancer. Boseman died at the age of 43, after a 4 year battle with the disease.

News

Gov. Reynolds provides updates on coronavirus in Iowa

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gov. Kim Reynolds held a briefing on Wednesday morning on the state's coronavirus situation.