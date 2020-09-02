Advertisement

D-SNAP application process open to Linn County residents this week

People wait in line to apply for D-SNAP outside the Ladd Library in Cedar Rapids on Sept. 1, 2020.
People wait in line to apply for D-SNAP outside the Ladd Library in Cedar Rapids on Sept. 1, 2020.(Mary Green/KCRG)
By Mary Green
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People who live in Linn County who lost their food because of the derecho can apply for disaster food assistance, or D-SNAP, to replace it.

But anyone who applies for this has to do so in-person, not online or over the phone.

D-SNAP application sites are open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day through Sunday at Cedar Rapids’ Ladd Library (3750 Williams Boulevard SW), the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids (370 First Avenue NE), and Marion Square Shopping Center (1107 Seventh Avenue).

The Iowa Department of Human Services is asking people to follow a schedule based on the first letter of their last name at all three locations:

  • Aug. 31: A – D
  • Sept. 1: E – I
  • Sept. 2: J – O
  • Sept. 3: P – S
  • Sept. 4: T - Z
  • Sept. 5: Open
  • Sept. 6: Open

“People incurred a lot of expenses here over those last three weeks as well, so this is an ability for them to help take off some of their expenses for food over the upcoming months, maybe to do a little backfill to address some of those earlier needs that they had,” DHS Service Area Manager Matt Majeski said.

Majeski said people applying should bring a form of identification with them, like a driver’s license, and be prepared to wait in line before filling out an application with DHS workers to find out if they qualify for D-SNAP, which he said is based on income and expenses incurred because of the derecho.

“I will tell you, the vast majority of individuals who have come in and applied have been eligible,” he said.

People who qualify will receive an EBT card the same day to help pay for food, with the money on it available to be used for one year.

“A household of one, it’s $194. A household of three is approximately $500. A household of eight, it’s over $1,000,” Majeski said.

People who already receive food assistance are not eligible for D-SNAP, but they can apply for food replacement in a separate process.

