Cemetery workers still dealing with derecho damage

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - The derecho left a wide path of destruction as it moved through Eastern Iowa. Thousands of homes and businesses were damaged. Few were able to escape the damage, and that includes cemeteries.

At Fairfax Cemetery, workers said more than 35 headstones were damaged. It was either from strong winds or tree debris falling and landing on the headstones. The non-profit said that repairs aren’t cheap so they are not sure how they will pay for it.

Patty Soukup calls the cemetery a peaceful place for some. She helps take care of the cemetery as a member of the Fairfax Cemetery Association. During her rounds through the facility, she sees the headstones toppled over. Some of them are cracked, cutting off the deceased person’s name. Others are knocked off their foundation.

It’s becoming an eerie scene for her.

“I just don’t know what to do,” Soukup said. “If I have to just leave it there, that’s going to be a crime in itself.”

Soukup said repairing a single headstone can cost more than $1,000, money the cemetery doesn’t have. If they can’t fix it, the cracked headstones will just remain at the graveyard.

“We lose our respect for our loved ones who are in here,” Soukup said. “Just to see their stones laying on the ground.”

Soukup said that it’s hard for non-profit cemeteries to find funding.

“I’m not the only cemetery in the county that needs help,” Soukup said. ”More of them are non-perpetual care.”

Soukup will continue visiting the cemetery. Despite the damage, she feels she needs to pay respect to the dead to let them know they’re not forgotten.

“Most of these don’t have family here at all anymore,” Soukup said. “So I’ve kind of taking them as my family.”

They are working with the county to see what type of assistance they can get. A spokesperson for the Federal Emergency Management Agency said that cemeteries can apply for public assistance from the agency. If they don’t get approved, it may be a long time before cemeteries start looking normal again.

