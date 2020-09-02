Advertisement

Cemetery workers still dealing with derecho damage

By Phil Reed
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - The derecho left a wide path of destruction as it moved through Eastern Iowa. Thousands of homes and businesses were damaged. Few were able to escape the damage, and that includes cemeteries.

At Fairfax Cemetery, workers said more than 35 headstones were damaged. It was either from strong winds or tree debris falling and landing on the headstones. The non-profit said that repairs aren’t cheap so they are not sure how they will pay for it.

Patty Soukup calls the cemetery a peaceful place for some. She helps take care of the cemetery as a member of the Fairfax Cemetery Association. During her rounds through the facility, she sees the headstones toppled over. Some of them are cracked, cutting off the deceased person’s name. Others are knocked off their foundation.

It’s becoming an eerie scene for her.

“I just don’t know what to do,” Soukup said. “If I have to just leave it there, that’s going to be a crime in itself.”

Soukup said repairing a single headstone can cost more than $1,000, money the cemetery doesn’t have. If they can’t fix it, the cracked headstones will just remain at the graveyard.

“We lose our respect for our loved ones who are in here,” Soukup said. “Just to see their stones laying on the ground.”

Soukup said that it’s hard for non-profit cemeteries to find funding.

“I’m not the only cemetery in the county that needs help,” Soukup said. ”More of them are non-perpetual care.”

Soukup will continue visiting the cemetery. Despite the damage, she feels she needs to pay respect to the dead to let them know they’re not forgotten.

“Most of these don’t have family here at all anymore,” Soukup said. “So I’ve kind of taking them as my family.”

They are working with the county to see what type of assistance they can get. A spokesperson for the Federal Emergency Management Agency said that cemeteries can apply for public assistance from the agency. If they don’t get approved, it may be a long time before cemeteries start looking normal again.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mask mandate issued for Cedar Rapids

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Mayor Brad Hart issued a proclamation on Wednesday implementing a mask mandate immediately.

News

Cedar Rapids Police hand out free school supplies at Van Buren Elementary

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Officers with the Cedar Rapids Police Department distributed free school supplies to elementary school students on Wednesday.

News

24-year-old battling colon cancer hopes to bring awareness to disease in young people

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Taylor Holt
The recent passing of actor Chadwick Boseman has put a spotlight on the thousands of young people battling Colon Cancer.

Local

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
Because of Covid-19, the center is all run through the window of your car while wearing a mask. FEMA is urging people to register online or over the phone and only come to this in-person site if you need help uploading documents.

Latest News

News

Home sales up in July in Iowa

Updated: 1 hour ago
Iowa saw a better year for home sales during July in 2020 compared to the same period last year.

News

Cemeteries around eastern Iowa dealing with derecho damage

Updated: 1 hour ago
Local cemeteries also sustained damage in the August 10 derecho to trees and headstones alike.

News

Sen. Ernst expresses skepticism over coronavirus deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sen. Joni Ernst expressed skepticism over reports of coronavirus deaths, citing claims that have been debunked.

News

Iowa State changes decision, no fans for first football game

Updated: 1 hour ago
The university's president changed her stance on the decision to allow fans after feedback from the community.

News

24-year-old battling colon cancer hopes to bring awareness to increase in young people being diagnosed

Updated: 1 hour ago
The recent passing of actor Chadwick Boseman has put a spotlight on the thousands of young people battling Colon Cancer. Boseman died at the age of 43, after a 4 year battle with the disease.

News

Gov. Reynolds provides updates on coronavirus in Iowa

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gov. Kim Reynolds held a briefing on Wednesday morning on the state's coronavirus situation.