Cedar Rapids man beats the odds with albatross-hole in one at Twin Pines

Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “It was pretty crazy, just a normal golf round. Got up there the first day just hoping to find the fairway,” Mitch King, a Cedar Rapids resident said.

King did more than find the fairway on the 313 yard, par 4 first hole at Twin Pines. He crushed one right down the pipe.

“I had to drive about as good as I could, really hit a drive watched it bounce in front of the green,” King said. “ I assumed it was gonna be over the green and then we got up there, the group in front of us was waiting which was kind of weird. We got up there and they said whoever teed off last is in the cup.”

“I don’t think any of us really believed it,” said Brett Burns.

The former Xavier high school golfer recorded a hole in one, albatross. The odds of hitting an albatross are 6 million to one.

“I was pretty excited,” King said. “It was just more of an excited confusion. I didn’t see it go in so it was like the ball went from there to the hole.”

What’s really cool about is Mitch did it front of his Dad and best friend.

“I had a hole-in-one on a par three, my dad didn’t get to see that it was cool to have them with me to enjoy and celebrate a little bit.”

