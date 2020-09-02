Advertisement

Calif. lawmaker apologizes after denying new mom vote by proxy

Assembly speaker Anthony Rendon tweeted out his full apology to assemblywoman Buffy Wicks after Wicks posted pictures and video of herself at the state capitol with her newborn daughter.
Assembly speaker Anthony Rendon tweeted out his full apology to assemblywoman Buffy Wicks after Wicks posted pictures and video of herself at the state capitol with her newborn daughter.(Twitter/@AsmBuffyWicks/CNN)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A California state lawmaker is apologizing after he forced another lawmaker on maternity leave to cast her vote in person.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon tweeted out his full apology to Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks after she posted pictures and video of herself at the state capitol with her newborn daughter.

She asked if she could vote by proxy because of COVID-19 concerns but the state democratic party’s leadership denied her request.

“My intention was never to be inconsiderate toward her... Her role as a legislator or her role as a mother,” Rendon said in his post.

He went on to say in a statement that he failed to account her unique needs, but he is committed to doing better.

Copyright 2020 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Des Moines teacher has died from COVID-19, district confirms

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
A longtime special education teacher with Des Moines Public Schools has died of complications from the coronavirus.

National

Tyler Perry is now a billionaire, Forbes says

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Tyler Perry has joined an elite group that includes Oprah Winfrey, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg.

News

Iowa State professor: nobody expected the August 10 derecho, research continues

Updated: 17 minutes ago
A professor at Iowa State University says last month's derecho may have been one of the most intense ever.

Iowa

Biden leading Trump according to new Grinnell College poll

Updated: 38 minutes ago
A new Grinnell College poll shows Joe Biden leading President Trump.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa State professor: nobody expected the August 10 derecho, research continues

Updated: 45 minutes ago
An Iowa State professor and storm chaser said nobody expected the August 10 derecho storm to hit Iowa.

National

5 things to know about Japan’s World War II surrender

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wednesday is the anniversary of the formal Sept. 2, 1945, surrender of Japan to the United States, when documents were signed officially ending years of bloody fighting in a ceremony aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.

National

GRAPHIC: Security captures Los Angeles shooting by authorities that kills man

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
The sounds of a barrage of bullets was captured by security cameras in the area.

Coronavirus

White House adviser pushed 'herd immunity' COVID response

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
One of President Donald Trump's top medical advisers denied urging him to embrace the controversial "herd immunity" strategy to combat the pandemic, although he had publicly advocated for it earlier in the year.

National Politics

Questions swirl over Trump's health transparency

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

News

Iowa City to launch independent review into use of tear gas on Black Lives Matter protesters

Updated: 1 hour ago
Iowa City City Council voted to launch an independent review into the use of tear gas on Black Lives Matter protesters this summer in Iowa City.