Biden leading Trump according to new Grinnell College poll

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden
President Donald Trump and Joe Biden(MGN)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GRINNELL, Iowa (KCCI) - A new Grinnell College poll shows Joe Biden leading President Trump.

The results were released Wednesday morning. The nationwide poll shows if the election were held today, Biden would win the popular vote 49-41%.

The poll indicates Biden’s support is strongest among women (56-34%), including a better than 2-to-1 margin among suburban women (64-31%). Biden also has a wide advantage among non-white voters (64-23%) and those who live in larger metropolitan areas (56-30% for Biden among city dwellers, 58-35% among those from the suburbs).

“Beyond the overall eight-point advantage, this poll shows some areas of underlying strength for the former vice president,” said J. Ann Selzer of Selzer & Company. “Mr. Biden holds a wide lead with moderates 55-33%, who are a plurality of the electorate; he benefits from a 10-point lead among independents who do not lean toward any political party, 44-34%.”

The poll shows President Trump holds a better than 2-to-1 advantage among white men without a college degree (64-31%) and is ahead with white women without a college degree (52-43%). Trump dominates with rural dwellers (58-36%) and evangelicals (63-27%).

“The president has not expanded his coalition beyond his core base of supporters, who have always been a minority of the electorate,” said Associate Professor of Political Science at Grinnell College and Grinnell College National Poll Director Peter Hanson. “His most likely path to victory is to do again what he did in 2016: win the Electoral College with narrow victories in battleground states despite losing the national popular vote.”

The poll was conducted Aug. 26-30 by the college and polling firm Selzer & Company. It was based on telephone interviews with 1,012 U.S. adults ages 18 or older, including 827 likely voters in the 2020 general election.

