Ames City Council passes mask mandate

Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - Face masks will be required in Ames beginning Friday.

The City Council voted five to one to pass the mandate Tuesday night.

Masks will be mandatory for anyone within six feet of people not in their same household and while at any indoor public event.

Children under the age of three are not included in the mask requirement.

Public comments on the mandate lasted more than an hour before the final vote.

The mandate does not include penalties for those who do not comply. City Council members said they made that decision because of the current order from Gov. Reynolds.

