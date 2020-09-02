740 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Iowa Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 740 more COVID-19 cases and four more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on September 2, the state’s data is showing a total of 66,137 COVID-19 cases and 1,125 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 5,670 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 642,772 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 310 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 62 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 87 are in the ICU and 39 are on ventilators.

