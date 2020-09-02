24-year-old battling colon cancer hopes to bring awareness to disease in young people

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The recent passing of actor Chadwick Boseman has put a spotlight on the thousands of young people battling colon cancer.

Boseman died at the age of 43 on Friday after a four-year battle with the disease.

“Chadwick Boseman is a super inspirational hero of mine. I’m a big fan of Marvel movies, he’s the Black Panther,” Isaac Moel said. ”I love him in those movies like Jackie Robinson”

Moel, 24, has more than just that in common with the actor.

“When you think cancer a lot of people think older people, like grandparents. They don’t see me on the street or see Chadwick Boseman and his movies and think that’s what a cancer patient looks like,” Moel said.

But it’s Moel’s reality. At just 23-years-old, Moel received his own diagnosis of stage 4 colon cancer in April of 2019. The Iowa City native and rugby coach was diagnosed 18 months after his symptoms started.

“I was having bad stomach cramps when I had to go to the bathroom or really bad constipation,” Moel said. “Then in April of 2019, it got bad. I was getting high fevers, cold sweats and I couldn’t hold down food.”

After numerous ER trips and doctor appointments, Moel had a diagnosis and started treatment: 19 rounds of chemotherapy and over a dozen surgical procedures.

“Being only 23 years old, cancer was the last thing on my mind,” Moel said.

But, experts say it’s starting to be more common among younger people. According to the Colon Cancer Coalition, this year, about 18,000 people under 50 will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

“The trends in the young-onset colorectal cancer have been concerning,” Dr. Pashtoon Kasi, one of Moel’s oncologists at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, said.

Kasi said genetics play a role, but lifestyle and environmental factors also contribute.

“Like many things, it’s not just one factor. It’s probably a combination of some genetic factor, some diet and lifestyle factors, some link in the microbiome, which again is affected by the genes as well as affected by the environment. Also, it’s more common in some races, so in African Americans, the risk of colon cancer is higher,” Kasi said. “What’s intriguing is for whatever in the young-onset colorectal cancers, they tend to be more left-sided colon or rectum. That’s another observation that points to different origins and reasons as to why.”

Kasi said that younger people who don’t usually meet the guidelines for getting screened should watch for other things including rectal bleeding, persistent pain, and abdominal pain that is out of the ordinary.

Moel said although he waited longer than he should have to see a doctor, he’s optimistic. His most recent scan showed tumor shrinkage.

“So I meeting with a surgeon next week,” Moel said. “I’m hoping I can beat, and I’m expecting to beat, cancer.”

Moel credits family, support groups, and his team of doctors for his progress, and urges others to pay attention.

“Listen to your body. You’re not invincible, and be willing to have uncomfortable conversations,” Moel said. “And if anything abnormal jumps out, go get it checked out right away.”

