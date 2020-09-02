Advertisement

220 University of Iowa students reported positive COVID-19 tests since Monday

A banner near the corner of Iowa Avenue and Clinton Street in downtown Iowa City with the hashtag #MaskUpIA printed on it.
A banner near the corner of Iowa Avenue and Clinton Street in downtown Iowa City with the hashtag #MaskUpIA printed on it.(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa released updated coronavirus case statistics on Wednesday, showing over 200 more students self-reporting new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

According to the school, 220 students have told the school they tested positive for COVID-19 since the last update on Monday. The total number of students this semester that have self-reported a positive test stands at 1,142.

78 students are self-isolating in residence halls due to a COVID-19 infection. 24 other students in residence halls are in quarantine due to potential exposures to the disease.

Three more employees of the university have self-reported a positive test result, bringing that total to 16 so far.

The school has an enrollment of over 30,000 students and just under 30,000 employees.

