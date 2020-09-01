Advertisement

With Purdy leading way, Cyclones look to make some history

FILE - Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, center, walks off the field with quarterback Brock Purdy after the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game against Notre Dame Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. Iowa State enters this season off its second-best three-year stretch in program history and with its sights set on doing something it's never done — make the Big 12 championship game.
FILE - Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, center, walks off the field with quarterback Brock Purdy after the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game against Notre Dame Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. Iowa State enters this season off its second-best three-year stretch in program history and with its sights set on doing something it's never done — make the Big 12 championship game.(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
By ERIC OLSON, Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa State enters this season coming off its second-best three-year stretch in program history.

It has its sights set on making the Big 12 championship game for the first time.

The Cyclones bring back nine starters on offense and seven on defense from a team that finished 7-6. Brock Purdy is poised to go down as the best quarterback to play at Iowa State. They also bring back high-profile players in running back Breece Hall, tight end Charlie Kolar, defensive end JaQuan Bailey and defensive back Greg Eisworth.

The Cyclones open Sept. 12 against Louisiana-Lafayette.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cyclones

Tyler Harris can play hoops in 2020-21 for Iowa State, NCAA says

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
The NCAA has granted immediate eligibility to Iowa State guard Tyler Harris, who transferred from Memphis after last season.

Iowa

Iowa State to go forward with plans for 25,000 fans at first football game, COVID-19 mitigation strategies in place

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT
Iowa State said it plans to allow fans who purchased season tickets to attend the season opener on September 12.

Cyclones

Iowa State confident 2020 season will happen

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 1:36 AM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Iowa State continues to practice as it prepares for its season opener in three weeks.

Cyclones

Cyclones add Ball State to replace canceled game against Iowa

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT
|
By the Associated Press
Iowa State has added Ball State to its 2020 home football schedule to replace the canceled Cy-Hawk Series game at Iowa.

Latest News

Cyclones

Iowa State guard Bolton says “noose” remark led to transfer from Penn State

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
An Iowa State University basketball player explained the reasoning behind his decision to transfer to the school from Penn State University in 2019, saying his former coach used racially-insensitive language when speaking with him following disciplinary action.

Sports

Iowa and Iowa State preparing for fans to attend football games

Updated: May. 28, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
The 2020 football season is 100 days away for Iowa and Iowa State. There are still several questions, including how many fans will be allowed to attend the games?

College

Former state tennis champion Rami Scheetz unites UConn classmates with video

Updated: May. 27, 2020 at 9:59 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Student-athletes will soon be able to return to their college campuses. Former Cedar Rapids Washington tennis player wanted to help his teammates at the University of Connecticut and other athletes keep a positive attitude during the pandemic.

Cyclones

Ex-De Paul player Jalen Coleman-Lands signs with Iowa State

Updated: May. 26, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT
|
By the Associated Press
Former DePaul guard Jalen Coleman-Lands is joining Iowa State as a graduate transfer.

College

COVID-19 prevents Riley Till and Jalen Rima from adjusting to new schools

Updated: May. 7, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Both Riley Till and Jalen Rima have transferred to new schools for their senior seasons. However, the restrictions of COVID-19 have prevented them from adjusting to their new schools.

College

Lone Tree native Steve Forbes hired as Wake Forest head coach

Updated: May. 3, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Lone Tree native Steve Forbes was hired on Thursday to be the new men's basketball head coach at Wake Forest.