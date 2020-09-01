Advertisement

Tyler Harris can play hoops in 2020-21 for Iowa State, NCAA says

Memphis guard Tyler Harris (1) drives to the basket against UAB during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Birmingham, Ala.
Memphis guard Tyler Harris (1) drives to the basket against UAB during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Birmingham, Ala.(Butch Dill | AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By the Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) — The NCAA has granted immediate eligibility to Iowa State guard Tyler Harris, who transferred from Memphis after last season.

Harris averaged 9.9 points per game and made 138 3-pointers in two seasons with the Tigers. He has started 15 of 67 career games. Harris has scored 10 or more points 35 times, posting a career-high 25 in a win against Charleston as a freshman. He is a career 33% shooter on 3-pointers and 84% on free throws.

Iowa State also added transfers Jalen Coleman-Lands from DePaul and Blake Hinson from Mississippi.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa State to go forward with plans for 25,000 fans at first football game, COVID-19 mitigation strategies in place

Updated: 7 hours ago
Iowa State said it plans to allow fans who purchased season tickets to attend the season opener on September 12.

Cyclones

Iowa State confident 2020 season will happen

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 1:36 AM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Iowa State continues to practice as it prepares for its season opener in three weeks.

Cyclones

Cyclones add Ball State to replace canceled game against Iowa

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT
|
By the Associated Press
Iowa State has added Ball State to its 2020 home football schedule to replace the canceled Cy-Hawk Series game at Iowa.

Cyclones

Iowa State guard Bolton says “noose” remark led to transfer from Penn State

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
An Iowa State University basketball player explained the reasoning behind his decision to transfer to the school from Penn State University in 2019, saying his former coach used racially-insensitive language when speaking with him following disciplinary action.

Latest News

Sports

Iowa and Iowa State preparing for fans to attend football games

Updated: May. 28, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
The 2020 football season is 100 days away for Iowa and Iowa State. There are still several questions, including how many fans will be allowed to attend the games?

College

Former state tennis champion Rami Scheetz unites UConn classmates with video

Updated: May. 27, 2020 at 9:59 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Student-athletes will soon be able to return to their college campuses. Former Cedar Rapids Washington tennis player wanted to help his teammates at the University of Connecticut and other athletes keep a positive attitude during the pandemic.

Cyclones

Ex-De Paul player Jalen Coleman-Lands signs with Iowa State

Updated: May. 26, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT
|
By the Associated Press
Former DePaul guard Jalen Coleman-Lands is joining Iowa State as a graduate transfer.

College

COVID-19 prevents Riley Till and Jalen Rima from adjusting to new schools

Updated: May. 7, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Both Riley Till and Jalen Rima have transferred to new schools for their senior seasons. However, the restrictions of COVID-19 have prevented them from adjusting to their new schools.

College

Lone Tree native Steve Forbes hired as Wake Forest head coach

Updated: May. 3, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Lone Tree native Steve Forbes was hired on Thursday to be the new men's basketball head coach at Wake Forest.

College

Cedar Rapids native creates stickers honoring Washington State teammate

Updated: Apr. 26, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Cedar Rapids native Dallas Hobbs created stickers to honor Washington State teammate, Bryce Beekman, who died last month. All of the proceeds went to the Beekman family.