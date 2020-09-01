Tyler Harris can play hoops in 2020-21 for Iowa State, NCAA says

AMES, Iowa (AP) — The NCAA has granted immediate eligibility to Iowa State guard Tyler Harris, who transferred from Memphis after last season.

Harris averaged 9.9 points per game and made 138 3-pointers in two seasons with the Tigers. He has started 15 of 67 career games. Harris has scored 10 or more points 35 times, posting a career-high 25 in a win against Charleston as a freshman. He is a career 33% shooter on 3-pointers and 84% on free throws.

Iowa State also added transfers Jalen Coleman-Lands from DePaul and Blake Hinson from Mississippi.

