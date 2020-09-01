Advertisement

Trump calls on Big Ten Conference to play fall football

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. Big Ten presidents voted 11-3 to postpone the football season until spring, bringing some clarity to a key question raised in a lawsuit brought by a group of Nebraska football players. The vote breakdown was revealed Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in the Big Ten's court filing in response to the lawsuit. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Big Ten Conference, already in court and under pressure from players and parents over its decision to cancel fall football, is now hearing from President Donald Trump.

Trump tweeted he has spoken with Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren about reinstating the fall season.

The Big Ten had no immediate comment. The league announced Aug. 11 it would move its football season to the spring semester because of health risks associated with the pandemic.

Trump has framed the debate over player and fan safety as a political one.

