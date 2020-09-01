Advertisement

Skull with threats found on Black Hawk County Republican Party official’s lawn

By Ethan Stein
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls police said they are investigating after a plastic skull with derogatory language, references to President Donald Trump, and threats were found on a Republican Party official’s lawn.

The skull, which was found on Monday morning, included a death threat along with references to the number of Americans who died from COVID-19 and bounties on American soldiers.

Anita Keve, who lives in the house where the skull was found, is the Black Hawk Republican Central Committee’s secretary. She has multiple lawn signs showing her support for Republican candidates. Cedar Falls Police said they’ve heard of lawn signs being stolen before, but this is the first time they’ve seen voter intimidation like the skull incident.

Keve said threatening people because of their political views is not right.

“Well, it’s not right to try to intimidate me and my family for me choosing to exercise my right for freedom of speech,” Keve said.

Keve only gave that answer to any question TV9 asked her.

The Black Hawk Republican Party created a GoFundMe page to raise money to install cameras at her house, with donations totaling nearly $300 as of Tuesday afternoon.

