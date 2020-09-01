Secretary of State Paul Pate recruiting Iowans to serve as poll workers on election day

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Secretary of State Paul Pate is asking Iowans to serve as poll workers for the November 3 election.

Poll workers ensure elections run smoothly by checking-in voters, answering questions and making sure voters have the right ballot.

“We need healthy Iowans to step up and serve their state and nation on November 3,” Secretary Pate said. “It’s an important job, you’ll be helping your community, and you get paid.”

Masks, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies will be provided by the Secretary of State’s Office. Polling places will also have social distancing markers to protect poll workers and voters.

