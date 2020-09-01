Scattered showers possible today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Welcome to September! If you like cool air, today is for you. Clouds will slowly increase and within those clouds, a few showers are still on track to move across portions of the area. No heavy rainfall or severe weather is expected. Temperatures will be tricky with the clouds and showers around and an afternoon in the lower 70s appears likely in many areas.

