Advertisement

Portion of I-380 blocked due to crash

A crash has blocked a portion of the roadway.
A crash has blocked a portion of the roadway.(KCRG)
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash has blocked a portion of I-380 southbound near the I-80 interchange.

Authorities had closed the exit ramp 239 from I-80 eastbound to U.S. 218 southbound for emergency vehicles, but officials said the exit has been reopened to traffic.

Pictures taken from Iowa DOT Traffic Cameras in the area show what appears to be a crane that’s fallen, blocking one of the southbound lanes.

More details to come.

(KCRG)

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Four Iowa airports to receive total of $23.1 million in infrastructure grants

Updated: 6 minutes ago
The Trump administration is awarding more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration to 405 airports across the U.S.

Iowa

Amana Colonies cancels Oktoberfest, replaces it with ‘Autumn in the Amanas’

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Amana Colonies’ 55th annual Oktoberfest has been canceled for 2020.

News

Des Moines Black Lives Matter leader arrested in Iowa City during protests

Updated: 57 minutes ago
One of the leaders of the Des Moines Black Lives Matter group is in the Johnson County Jail Tuesday morning after University of Iowa Police arrested him.

News

Online learning causes eye concerns for some children

Updated: 2 hours ago
Some parents say online learning during the pandemic is causing problems with their children's eyes.

Latest News

News

Iowa City Schools Board of Education to meet to address Return-to-Learn plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa City Schools board of education will hold a special meeting Tuesday to address changes to its Return-to-Learn plan.

News

Group calling for racial justice to meet with Iowa City City Council following days of protests

Updated: 2 hours ago
A group in eastern Iowa calling for racial justice will meet with the Iowa City City Council on Tuesday after days of protests.

News

President Trump to visit Kenosha where protestors are calling for justice

Updated: 2 hours ago
President Trump is traveling to Kenosha, Wisconsin, where people have been protesting for several days.

News

Parents and alumni pushing to save University of Iowa swimming program

Updated: 2 hours ago
Parents and alumni of the University of Iowa swim program said they are in talks with the University's athletic department to keep the team a varsity sport.

Iowa

Des Moines Black Lives Matter leader arrested in Iowa City during protests

Updated: 3 hours ago
One of the leaders of the Des Moines Black Lives Matter group is in the Johnson County Jail Tuesday morning after University of Iowa Police arrested him.

Iowa

Ames City Council to consider mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Ames City Council is set to consider a mask mandate for the city.