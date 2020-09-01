Portion of I-380 blocked due to crash

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash has blocked a portion of I-380 southbound near the I-80 interchange.

Authorities had closed the exit ramp 239 from I-80 eastbound to U.S. 218 southbound for emergency vehicles, but officials said the exit has been reopened to traffic.

Pictures taken from Iowa DOT Traffic Cameras in the area show what appears to be a crane that’s fallen, blocking one of the southbound lanes.

More details to come.

I-80 EB: Roadway reopened to traffic at Exit 239 - US 218; I-380; IA 27 (Coralville). https://t.co/0XeBmJOrfV — Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) September 1, 2020

I-380 SB: Road blocked due to a crash from US 6 to Exit 239 - US 218; I-80; IA 27 (Coralville). https://t.co/2l40vOji4s — Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) September 1, 2020

(KCRG)

