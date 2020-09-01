Advertisement

Polk County sheriff agrees to release 2018 shooting video

Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies on the scene of a shooting.
Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies on the scene of a shooting.
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has agreed to release reports and video of crimes and other incidents it investigates when there is an open records request.

The court settlement in the lawsuit filed by the Iowa Freedom of Information Council was released Monday. The sheriff’s office had refused to release officer video and reports of the July 2018 fatal shooting by a deputy of Isaiah Hayes, of Wisconsin.

The sheriff’s office promises to release the Hayes case information and similar information in other cases moving forward.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

