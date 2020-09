CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police responded to a report of shots fired at the KwikShop at 33rd Avenue and J Street SW at 11:54 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police blocked off the area as they continue to investigate. They said they believe a man was shot at the J Street apartments.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

More details to come.

