Advertisement

Pilots, crew bail out of Navy plane before crash in Virginia

The crash site of a Navy plane is seen near the Virginia-Maryland border.
The crash site of a Navy plane is seen near the Virginia-Maryland border.(Source: WBOC/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOXOM, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Navy says one of its aircraft has crashed on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, but the two pilots and two crew members onboard were able to safely bail out.

The E-2C Hawkeye went down in the vicinity of Wallops Island about 3:50 p.m. Monday during a training flight.

That’s according to a statement from Cmdr. Jennifer Cragg, a spokeswoman with Naval Air Force Atlantic.

Cragg said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

She said reports indicate no structures or personnel on the ground were damaged or injured. The four sailors have non-critical injuries, WBOC reported.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Trump to visit Kenosha

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
President Trump will visit Kenosha after local officials told him not to come.

News

Iowa City Schools Board of Education to meet to address Return-to-Learn plan

Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Iowa City Schools board of education will hold a special meeting Tuesday to address changes to its Return-to-Learn plan.

National

Black former franchisees sue McDonald’s for discrimination

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 50 Black former McDonald’s franchise owners are suing the burger chain, saying the company steered them to less-profitable restaurants and didn’t give them the same support and opportunities given white franchisees.

National

Daughter says ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero was ‘kidnapped’ in Dubai

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The man portrayed in the film “Hotel Rwanda” as saving the lives of more than 1,200 people from genocide was “kidnapped” while in Dubai, his daughter asserts, while authorities on Tuesday gave no further details behind his arrest on terror charges.

News

Group calling for racial justice to meet with Iowa City City Council following days of protests

Updated: 41 minutes ago
A group in eastern Iowa calling for racial justice will meet with the Iowa City City Council on Tuesday after days of protests.

Latest News

News

President Trump to visit Kenosha where protestors are calling for justice

Updated: 43 minutes ago
President Trump is traveling to Kenosha, Wisconsin, where people have been protesting for several days.

News

Parents and alumni pushing to save University of Iowa swimming program

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Parents and alumni of the University of Iowa swim program said they are in talks with the University's athletic department to keep the team a varsity sport.

Iowa

Des Moines Black Lives Matter leader arrested in Iowa City during protests

Updated: 1 hour ago
One of the leaders of the Des Moines Black Lives Matter group is in the Johnson County Jail Tuesday morning after University of Iowa Police arrested him.

National

Reports on Trinity Test fallout, cancer cases to be released

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
After years of research, the National Cancer Institute was poised Tuesday to finally release a series of papers related to radiation doses and cancer risks resulting from the U.S. government’s detonation of the first atomic bomb during a test at a military outpost in the New Mexico desert in 1945.

National

Protesters gather after Los Angeles deputy fatally shoots Black man

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News staff
Deputies say a fight broke out after they tried to stop the man for bicycle code violations. He allegedly punched a deputy and dropped a concealed handgun before he was shot.

Iowa

Ames City Council to consider mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ames City Council is set to consider a mask mandate for the city.