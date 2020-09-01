Advertisement

Parking temporarily prohibited on three more Iowa City streets for storm cleanup

City of Iowa City crews work on removing tree debris from curbsides following a destructive derecho that moved through the area on August 10, 2020.
City of Iowa City crews work on removing tree debris from curbsides following a destructive derecho that moved through the area on August 10, 2020.(Courtesy: City of Iowa CIty)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A few streets near downtown Iowa City will be blocked from parking to allow cleanup crews to continue to remove debris following the August 10 derecho, city officials said on Tuesday.

Summit Street, between Washington Street and Burlington Street, along with Dubuque Street, between Harrison Street to Prentiss Street, are marked as tow-away zones for Thursday, September 3. Residents should remove cars from those areas before 7:00 a.m. on Thursday with work expected to be completed by 5:00 p.m.

Only vehicles parked in front of storm debris in the designated areas will be towed by city crews.

Additionally, metered parking on Court Street, between Capitol Street and Madison Street will be unavailable on Thursday morning to allow for storm cleanup in that area.

