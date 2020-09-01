Linn County Public Health warns more closures could happen if COVID-19 mitigation strategies aren’t followed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As COVID-19 cases have spiked in Iowa in recent weeks, businesses have felt the impact of increasing mitigation measures.

Now, Linn County Public Health Community Health Division Manager Tricia Kitzmann warns the impact could be more severe if basic mitigation strategies are not followed.

“We support our local business community in Linn County,” Kitzmann said. “If basic mitigation strategies such as keeping a physical distance and wearing a mask in public are not strictly followed, additional closures will continue to impact area businesses. We need our community’s help in supporting our local businesses by doing everything we can to help keep them open.”

The mitigation strategies include:

Maintaining a physical distance of at least 6 feet between yourself and others outside of your household, when possible

Wearing a cloth face covering or mask when physical distancing cannot be maintained

Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol, if soap and water are not available

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the inside of your elbow

Staying home when ill, no matter how mild the illness

Frequently disinfecting used items and surfaces as much as possible

Gov. Reynolds’ recent proclamation that closed bars in six counties remains in effect until September 20.

