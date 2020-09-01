Advertisement

Iowa woman dies in South Dakota ambulance crash

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CJEFFERSON, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified the person who died when an ambulance crashed on a South Dakota interstate.

The Highway Patrol says 29-year-old Tonya Bruscher, from Brunsville, Iowa, was killed when the driver of the ambulance lost control of the vehicle on Interstate 29 Saturday.

Bruscher was a passenger in the ambulance, which was not carrying any patients. The southbound ambulance crossed two lanes and the median before crashing into a semi in the northbound lanes.

The impact caused the semi to roll on its side. The 22-year-old man driving the ambulance and the 62-year-old man behind the wheel of the semi suffered minor injuries.

