Iowa DNR reminds residents of state nursery for tree replanting

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - State officials are reminding Iowans of the availability of native tree seedlings for purchase for fall and spring planting in the wake of the August 10 derecho.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said that its State Forest Nursery can provide seedlings for around 40 species of shrub and tree species that are originally found in the state. Seedlings are priced as low as $0.80 to $1.00 with a minimum of 25 seedlings ordered in a chosen species. Orders can be placed in increments of 25.

Orders for seedlings can be placed on the Iowa DNR website. More information about tree planting and what species may be right for a given situation can also be found on the department’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.