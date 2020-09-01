Advertisement

Iowa DNR reminds residents of state nursery for tree replanting

Sunlight shines through a tree at Ellis Park in Cedar Rapids on October 21, 2018.
Sunlight shines through a tree at Ellis Park in Cedar Rapids on October 21, 2018.(Corey Thompson/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - State officials are reminding Iowans of the availability of native tree seedlings for purchase for fall and spring planting in the wake of the August 10 derecho.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said that its State Forest Nursery can provide seedlings for around 40 species of shrub and tree species that are originally found in the state. Seedlings are priced as low as $0.80 to $1.00 with a minimum of 25 seedlings ordered in a chosen species. Orders can be placed in increments of 25.

Orders for seedlings can be placed on the Iowa DNR website. More information about tree planting and what species may be right for a given situation can also be found on the department’s website.

