Iowa Democrats file lawsuit over absentee ballot request rulings

Iowa Democrats file lawsuit over absentee ballot rulings

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Democrats filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn court rulings last week that invalidated thousands of absentee ballot requests.

The Democratic Party, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee filed the lawsuit Monday after judges in Linn and Woodbury counties sided with President Donald Trump’s campaign and other Republican groups. They argued that elections officials in both counties erred when they sent absentee ballot request forms out with personal information filled in.

The rulings mean about 57,000 ballots requests returned in Linn County and 14,000 in Woodbury County are not valid, and voters will have to resubmit requests on standard, blank forms as directed by Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.