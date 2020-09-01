Advertisement

Hy-Vee giving away three semis worth of food, water to storm victims

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)(NBC15)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A major Iowa-based grocery retailer will be offering free food and water for victims of the August 10 derecho in eastern Iowa.

Hy-Vee, Inc., said it will be bringing three semi-trailers to the parking lot at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids full of products to give away on Thursday, September 3, between Noon and 2:00 p.m. The company, along with the Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, will offer bottled water, chicken breasts, bread, and snack crackers from partners while supplies last.

“In the aftermath of the storm, we knew the residents in the Cedar Rapids and surrounding areas would need assistance for some time,” Tina Potthoff, senior vice president of communications at Hy-Vee, said, in a statement. “We have wonderful supplier partners who have stepped up to make Thursday’s donation happen, and we thank them for their support as we help local residents continue to recover.”

Around 42,000 bottles of water and 13,000 pounds of chicken breasts will be distributed at the event. The donation makes up around $62,000.

