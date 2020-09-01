Four Iowa airports to receive total of $23.1 million in infrastructure grants

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Trump administration is awarding more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration to 405 airports across the U.S.

Four of those airports are in Iowa, and they will be receiving the following grants:

$19,337,759 for the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids for taxiway reconstruction.

$2,962,260 for Muscatine Municipal Airport for taxiway reconstruction.

$736,000 for the construction of a new regional airport in Evans, Iowa.

$103,543 for Keokuk Municipal Airport for land acquisition.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

