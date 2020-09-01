Advertisement

Food, household items offered for African refugee and immigrant communities affected by derecho

Extensive damage is seen following a derecho in eastern Iowa on August 10, 2020.
Extensive damage is seen following a derecho in eastern Iowa on August 10, 2020.(YouNews Submission/Brennan)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A group of local organizations will be providing essential products to Cedar Rapids’ African refugee and immigrant communities at an event on Wednesday, organizers announced.

The event, put together by United We March Forward and Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust, will take place at the bank’s location at 500 First Avenue NE on Wednesday, September 2, between 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Items like food, toiletries, household goods, and diapers will be available.

United We March Forward said the event was needed to provide the items and information for a community that faces language and cultural barriers in seeking disaster relief. Some parts of town that house these communities were particularly hard-hit by the derecho.

The Hawkeye Area Community Action Progam, city of Cedar Rapids, and Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank are also participants in this event.

