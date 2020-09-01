Advertisement

FEMA individual assistance for derecho victims coming to 10 more counties in Iowa

The top of a grain storage bin damaged from the derecho earlier this month sits in the middle of a bean field near the Rod Pierce farm, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, near Woodward, Iowa.
The top of a grain storage bin damaged from the derecho earlier this month sits in the middle of a bean field near the Rod Pierce farm, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, near Woodward, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - More counties in Iowa will be eligible for individual federal assistance in after the August 10 derecho, according to the governor’s office.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said her office was notified that Benton, Boone, Cedar, Jasper, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, and Tama Counties will now be eligible for the program, which gives homeowners, renters, and businesses access to various federal assistance programs. Linn County was originally the only county approved for the full individual assistance program on August 20.

Reynolds had originally requested 27 counties be included in the individual assistance approval when she sought a presidential disaster declaration, but 16 counties were determined to not qualify by the amount of damage sustained.

Residents in those counties are now no longer eligible for state disaster assistance, but can instead apply for federal assistance.

People interested in applying can do so on the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s website. They may also call (800) 621-3362 or through TTY services at (800) 462-7585.

