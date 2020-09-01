Advertisement

FEMA establishing Disaster Recovery Center in Cedar Rapids

Aerial views of derecho damage in Cedar Rapids from NewsDrone9.
Aerial views of derecho damage in Cedar Rapids from NewsDrone9.(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Federal disaster recovery officials will be providing a direct way for victims of the August 10 derecho to submit documents and applications for assistance.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, September 2, according to the agency. It allows those who were affected by the storm to work with agents to help complete their application for individual federal assistance.

The center, located in the parking lot between Veterans Memorial Stadium and Kingston Stadium at 950 Rockford Road SW, will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays. It will be closed on Labor Day.

Officials said that people who wish to submit an application must wear a face mask and stay in their vehicle when working with agents. The workers will be using personal protective equipment, including face masks, while working with applicants.

The center will only be open for a limited time, the agency said, but no specific length of time was given.

People interested in applying can register online at the agency’s website, or by using the FEMA Mobile App. Operators are also available for phone registration by calling (800) 621-3362 between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. every day.

