Federal agency denies critical habitat for endangered bumblebee

FILE - This 2016 file photo provided by The Xerces Society shows a rusty patched bumblebee in Minnesota, which was officially designated an endangered species March 21, 2017. Federal regulators said Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, they won't designate critical habitat for the rusty patched bumblebee, the first bee species in the continental U.S. to be listed as endangered. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the species can get along without having specially protected habitat, even though its population has dropped 90% in the past two decades.(Sarah Foltz Jordan | Sarah Foltz Jordan/The Xerces Society via AP, File)
By JOHN FLESHER, Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Federal regulators say they won’t designate critical habitat for the first bee species in the continental U.S. to be listed as endangered.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Monday the rusty patched bumblebee can get along without having specially protected habitat, even though its population has dropped 90% in the past two decades.

The service says habitat loss isn’t the primary reason for the decline of the bee, which also is harmed by pesticides, disease and climate change. But environmental groups say the bee has lost much of its grassland habitat and the decision will worsen its chances for recovery. 

The bee is found in Iowa, among other limited locations in the U.S.

