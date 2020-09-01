Cleanup efforts continue at state parks after derecho, two reopen

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - State officials said on Tuesday that storm recovery work was continuing for several state parks after the August 10 derecho, with two of them in eastern Iowa reopened to visitors.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said that Wapsipinicon State Park, located in Jones County, and Union Grove State Park, located in Tama County, have reopened to visitors. Most features of those parks are available, but a few individual closures inside of the park are still in place. Follow directions on official signs that you encounter.

Palisades-Kepler State Park, in Linn County, continues to be closed. State officials said last week that the park was unlikely to reopen to visitors until sometime during spring 2021.

Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area, also in Linn County, has significant closures, such as the campgrounds, day-use lodge, and many parts of the northern side of the park including the beach. The south, northwest, and southwest boat ramps are open.

Lake Macbride State Park, in Johnson County, is open, but many parts are off-limits to visitors. The north and south campgrounds and day-use lodge are closed, and DNR officials advised hikers to avoid all trails except the North Shore Trail.

More information about the status of these, and other, state parks can be found on the DNR’s website.

