Cedar Rapids participating in nationwide traffic enforcement initiative over Labor Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officers in Cedar Rapids will be joining other agencies across the country in stepping up traffic enforcement actions to help keep roads safer on one of the busier travel weekends of the year.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it would be conducting extra traffic enforcement during and around the Labor Day holiday weekend, with the stated goal of attempting to limit drunk driving to reduce fatalities. In 2019, state officials reported six traffic deaths over the three-day weekend.

According to the department, 43% of the 439 fatalities nationwide during the Labor Day holiday weekend in 2018 included drivers that had been drinking.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.