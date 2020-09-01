Advertisement

Big Ten presidents voted 11-3 to cancel fall football season, source says Iowa voted yes

Iowa carries off the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy off the field while surrounded by fans after defeating Minnesota in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa carries off the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy off the field while surrounded by fans after defeating Minnesota in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa.(Matthew Putney | AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
By ERIC OLSON, Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - A new court filing shows that Big Ten presidents voted 11-3 to postpone the football season until spring.

The court filing is the Big Ten’s response to a lawsuit brought by a group of Nebraska football players who want the fall season reinstated. The Big Ten announced Aug. 11 it would move its football season from fall to spring because of health risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

The filing did not identify how each school specifically voted, but a person familiar with the outcome told The Associated Press Iowa, Nebraska and Ohio State voted against postponing the fall football season.

