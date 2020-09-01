Advertisement

Authorities identify Iowa preschooler fatally hit by car

(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in central Iowa have identified a 3-year-old boy who was fatally hit by a car in a Johnston apartment complex parking lot.

Police in the Des Moines suburb say Clayton Lloyd was killed in the Sunday afternoon accident.

Police say officers and medics were called around 1:15 p.m. Sunday to the parking lot of the Cadence Apartments for reports of a child hit.

Police say a car driven by a 23-year-old Johnston resident hit the child.

No other details of the crash have been released, and no imminent charges were announced.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Police on scene of shooting in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Police responded to a report of shots fired at the Kwik Star at 33rd and J Street SW at 11:54 a.m. on Tuesday.

Iowa

Trump calls on Big Ten Conference to play fall football

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Big Ten Conference, already in court and under pressure from players and parents over its decision to cancel fall football, is now hearing from President Donald Trump.

Coronavirus

White House coronavirus task force report shows Iowa has highest case rate, recommends stricter mitigation measures

Updated: 34 minutes ago
A White House coronavirus task force report called for the closure of bars in 61 counties, a statewide mask mandate and plans from universities to test all students as COVID-19 cases increased across the state in recent weeks.

Coronavirus

Linn County Public Health warns more closures could happen if COVID-19 mitigation strategies aren’t followed

Updated: 1 hour ago
Linn County Public Health Community Health Division Manager Tricia Kitzmann warns the impact could be more severe if basic mitigation strategies are not followed.

Latest News

Iowa

Survey: Midwest economy improves despite pandemic, derecho

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A new survey of business leaders released Tuesday shows economic improvement in nine Midwest and Plains states.

News

Crane collapses onto the I-80, I-380 interchange Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Crews had to remove part of a crane off the interstate after it collapsed onto the I-80, I-380 interchange.

Iowa

Iowa woman dies in South Dakota ambulance crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities have identified the person who died when an ambulance crashed on a South Dakota interstate.

Iowa

684 COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths reported in Iowa Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 684 more COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

Secretary of State Paul Pate recruiting Iowans to serve as poll workers on election day

Updated: 2 hours ago
Secretary of State Paul Pate is asking Iowans to serve as poll workers for the November 3 election.

National

Feds want deal with North Dakota over pipeline protest costs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Army Corps of Engineers is recommending that the federal government negotiate a settlement with North Dakota for more than $38 million that the state spent policing protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.