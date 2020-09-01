Attendance at Kingston Stadium events further restricted

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - School district officials in Cedar Rapids are implementing tighter restrictions on the number of fans that can attend football games, the district announced on Tuesday.

Fan attendance at Kingston Stadium will be limited to 800 people for each school participating in a football game there, or 1,600 total. The Cedar Rapids Community School District made the adjustment to their coronavirus-related restrictions after around 2,700 attended games during the first week of competition held there. The district cited rising case numbers of COVID-19 and the difficulty of enforcing mitigation rules on the larger crowd.

The district will be distributing wristbands to athletes playing in the games who can then give them to family or friends to allow them the ability to attend the game. People with wristbands will still need to pay admission prices at the stadium. The number of wristbands given to athletes will vary by school and number of members of each team.

The remaining wristbands will be available to students at the high schools involved. Priority will be given to high school seniors, followed by juniors.

The district had already implemented certain restrictions on seating and social distancing, and masks are required for all spectators at all times.

