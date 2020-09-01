Advertisement

Ames City Council to consider mask mandate

Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Ames City Council is set to consider a mask mandate for the city.

This comes after a New York Times report showed Ames has the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S.

The City Council members said the report prompted them to take action to mandate mask wearing in the city. It will also include consequences for violators.

“When you include enforcement and penalty, it is an ordinance,” City Council member Amber Corrieri said. “I think it gives a little more weight to what we are asking people to do, and maybe causes them to pause a little bit before they might disregard something like that.”

The Iowa Attorney General said cities do not have the authority to pass their own ordinance.

The city council said it requested permission from the governor to issue a mandate weeks ago.

So far, there hasn’t been a response. If passed, the mandate will take effect this coming Friday.

See the full story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa City Schools Board of Education to meet to address Return-to-Learn plan

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Iowa City Schools board of education will hold a special meeting Tuesday to address changes to its Return-to-Learn plan.

News

Group calling for racial justice to meet with Iowa City City Council following days of protests

Updated: 40 minutes ago
A group in eastern Iowa calling for racial justice will meet with the Iowa City City Council on Tuesday after days of protests.

News

President Trump to visit Kenosha where protestors are calling for justice

Updated: 42 minutes ago
President Trump is traveling to Kenosha, Wisconsin, where people have been protesting for several days.

News

Parents and alumni pushing to save University of Iowa swimming program

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Parents and alumni of the University of Iowa swim program said they are in talks with the University's athletic department to keep the team a varsity sport.

Iowa

Des Moines Black Lives Matter leader arrested in Iowa City during protests

Updated: 1 hour ago
One of the leaders of the Des Moines Black Lives Matter group is in the Johnson County Jail Tuesday morning after University of Iowa Police arrested him.

Latest News

News

Ames City Council to consider mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Ames City Council will consider a mask mandate for the city.

News

FDA to approve COVID-19 vaccine, 74% of people worldwide willing to get it

Updated: 1 hours ago
The head of the FDA said he would approve a COVID-19 vaccine before the Phase 3 trials are over. That's as a new survey shows 74 percent of people worldwide would be willing to get a coronavirus vaccine.

News

Cedar Rapids estimates first pass through every street to clear storm debris could take a month

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
As of Monday, the city reported crews had made a first pass on 25% of streets.

News

Cedar Rapids estimates first pass through every street to clear storm debris could take a month

Updated: 2 hours ago
For many Cedar Rapids residents, getting those tree limbs and branches removed from the front of their homes can’t happen soon enough.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.