Ames City Council to consider mask mandate

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Ames City Council is set to consider a mask mandate for the city.

This comes after a New York Times report showed Ames has the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S.

The City Council members said the report prompted them to take action to mandate mask wearing in the city. It will also include consequences for violators.

“When you include enforcement and penalty, it is an ordinance,” City Council member Amber Corrieri said. “I think it gives a little more weight to what we are asking people to do, and maybe causes them to pause a little bit before they might disregard something like that.”

The Iowa Attorney General said cities do not have the authority to pass their own ordinance.

The city council said it requested permission from the governor to issue a mandate weeks ago.

So far, there hasn’t been a response. If passed, the mandate will take effect this coming Friday.

