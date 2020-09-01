Amana Colonies cancels Oktoberfest, replaces it with ‘Autumn in the Amanas’

AMANA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Amana Colonies’ 55th annual Oktoberfest has been canceled for 2020.

In its place, the Amana Colonies will host “Autumn in the Amanas,” a series of smaller events beginning September 19 with Apfelfest and ending on the weekend of November 6-8 with Girl’s Getaway.

Organizers said the recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases, along with the difficulty in maintaining social distancing at a large event, prompted the cancelation of Oktoberfest.

Oktoberfest had been scheduled for October 2 - 4.

For more information call David Rettig at 319-622-7624, or email director@amanacolonies.com.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.