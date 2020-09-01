About 15% of Mediacom and ImOn customers are still without internet after derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three weeks after the derecho on August 10, there are still thousands in eastern Iowa without internet.

Both Mediacom and Imon said around 15% of their customers are still without the internet as of Monday.

Karen Keegan, who is one of those Mediacom customers without internet, said she’s tried calling the company about when she’ll get her service back but has trouble getting through the customer service line.

“I finally got through a couple of times and both times they say, ’yes we know there’s an outage in your area and no we have no clue,” Keegan said. “We can’t tell you whatever time it’s going to be up and that’s all, I can get I can’t get any answers.”

Keegan said she’s had to drive back into work even though she’s supposed to be working from home because of the pandemic. Meanwhile, her neighbor, who has a different internet provider, has had internet access within a week the storm hit.

Daniel Ruden, who’s also been without internet for three weeks, said he’s more understanding that it takes so long for these companies to get internet back to customers.

“People should know there’s a lot of stuff down and it’s going to take a while for it to get back together,” Ruden said. “You know I like to tell them, ’Rome wasn’t built in a day and this whole town didn’t get wired for internet in a day’.”

