684 COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths reported in Iowa Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 684 more COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on September 1, the state’s data is showing a total of 65,387 COVID-19 cases and 1,121 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 3,438 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 637,102 since the pandemic began.

There are a total of 311 patients hospitalized, with 40 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. 88 of those patients are in the ICU and 43 are on ventilators.

