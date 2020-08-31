University of Iowa group calls for protest over in-person classes

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A group at the University of Iowa is pushing for staff and students to join a protest over in-person classes by calling out sick this Wednesday.

The social media campaign is called “U-IOWA Sickout.”

On its Facebook page the group said it’s demanding the University of Iowa quote, “protect the health and safety of students, faculty and staff, and members of the Iowa City community by moving to 100% online instruction, effective immediately.”

Organizers for the campaign include students, faculty members, instructors and TA’s at the school.

We’ve all called (or emailed) in sick before! This time is no different. #uiowasickout #faq Posted by UIowa Sickout on Sunday, August 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.