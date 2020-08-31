University of Iowa athletics pausing workouts due to coronavirus

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hawkeye athletes and staff will no longer be participating in workout activities during the coming week, officials said on Monday.

The University of Iowa athletics department announced a suspension of workouts until after September 7. The department made the move after a recent spike in coronavirus case activity in the community.

“Due to the recent increase in cases in the community, we have made the decision to pause voluntary and mandatory workouts until after Labor Day,” stated Dr. Andrew Peterson, UI professor and head team physician. “We remain confident in our overall process, including testing, contact tracing and daily health screening.”

The department also reported 93 positive tests for COVID-19 among athletes, coaches, and staff during the week of August 24 through August 30. 722 tests were returned as negative during that time period. A total of 176 have tested positive since athletic activities resumed in late May, with 2,560 negative tests so far.

Those that tested positive will be required to undergo isolation protocols, and the athletics department staff will be conducting contact tracing to identify any possible exposure.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.