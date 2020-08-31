CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The New York Times reported two Iowa Cities have the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the country.

According to the article, Ames is listed as number one for the most cases in relation to their population in the past two weeks.

The city has had 964 COVID-19 cases with 97,000 residents.

Iowa City is listed at number two with more than 1,600 cases in the past two weeks. That’s among 173,000 residents.

