Two Fayette County residents arrested on multiple drug charges, child endangerment

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested two people at a home in Randalia after finding drugs and drug paraphernalia. There were multiple minor children at the home.

Valerie Sue Knospe, 33, and William David Troxel, 40, both of Randalia, were arrested and charged with multiple drug related misdemeanors and five counts of child endangerment.

The sheriff’s office said it was conducting a welfare check on multiple minor children at home located at 209 N 2nd Street in Randalia when they saw Troxel leave the residence and found him to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

A search warrant was executed and multiple drug paraphernalia items, illegal substances, pills, and illegal edibles were found.

The children were found to be ok.

Troxel and Knospe could face up to 20 years in prison.

