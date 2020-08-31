Advertisement

Two Fayette County residents arrested on multiple drug charges, child endangerment

Troxel and Knospe were arrested on multiple drug related charges and five counts of child endangerment.
Troxel and Knospe were arrested on multiple drug related charges and five counts of child endangerment.(KCRG)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested two people at a home in Randalia after finding drugs and drug paraphernalia. There were multiple minor children at the home.

Valerie Sue Knospe, 33, and William David Troxel, 40, both of Randalia, were arrested and charged with multiple drug related misdemeanors and five counts of child endangerment.

The sheriff’s office said it was conducting a welfare check on multiple minor children at home located at 209 N 2nd Street in Randalia when they saw Troxel leave the residence and found him to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

A search warrant was executed and multiple drug paraphernalia items, illegal substances, pills, and illegal edibles were found.

The children were found to be ok.

Troxel and Knospe could face up to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cedar Rapids Community School District to hold special board meeting to address plans after derecho

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Cedar Rapids Community School District will hold a special board meeting to address its plans following the derecho.

News

Cedar Rapids Fire Department responds to four times as many calls as normal following derecho

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Cedar Rapids firefighters responded to about four times as many calls than normal since the derecho.

News

Man dies after invading Palo home

Updated: 26 minutes ago
One man is dead after home invasion early this morning in Linn County.

Iowa

State Objection Panel dismisses challenges, Kanye West officially on Iowa ballot

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kanye West will remain on Iowa’s November general election ballot as a presidential candidate.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa City police charge suspects after they throw bottles of water at pedestrians from moving vehicle

Updated: 1 hour ago
Iowa City police said they saw suspects forcefully throwing full bottles of water at pedestrians from a moving vehicle in the downtown area at around 10:10 p.m. Saturday.

Iowa

Iowa State to go forward with plans for 25,000 fans at first football game, COVID-19 mitigation strategies in place

Updated: 1 hour ago
Iowa State said it plans to allow fans who purchased season tickets to attend the season opener on September 12.

Iowa

Former University of Iowa sports star, Matt Szykowny, dies at 79

Updated: 2 hours ago
A former University of Iowa sports star passed away last month in Las Vegas.

Iowa

611 COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths reported in Iowa Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 611 more COVID-19 cases and two more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

News

Two Iowa cities have the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the country

Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Times reported two Iowa Cities have the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the country.

Iowa

Two Iowa cities have the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the country

Updated: 3 hours ago
The New York Times reported two Iowa Cities have the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the country.