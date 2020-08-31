Advertisement

Schools in Eastern Iowa returning with social distancing guidelines

By Phil Reed
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Some school districts in Eastern Iowa are starting their school year today. The Solon Community School District and Xavier Catholic High School in Cedar Rapids are resuming in person classes with changes. For one, both districts are requiring students and staff to wear face coverings.

That infected student will go home and the county health department will help the district decide if others need to quarantine. Leaders are telling students this year will be different, but they are united.

Fourth graders at Solon Intermediate School don’t seem to mind wearing masks to play football. Recess is still happening, but there are areas on the playground for each class to stay in a cohort

“So they are staying together for contact tracing,” said Jessica Tabor, Principal at Solon Intermediate School. “We can ensure who has been with who.” Masks stay on all day except at lunch. In the cafeteria students sit a seat apart from each other, Workers wipe down the tables after each group uses them. Leaders are already looking at making adjustments.

“Watching them sitting at the tables I noticed they didn’t use all the tables,” said Tabor. “So really starting tomorrow, we will spread them out even more so there’s less students at each table during lunch.”

Class sizes are smaller, and kids are further apart. Leaders say the changes are creating challenges for teachers when it comes to students interacting with each other.

“We have to rethink all of that and put safety before what we know is best practices,” said Tabor. Xavier High School has some of the same guidelines. They split the students into two cohorts. One group does class in person in the morning, then goes virtual for the afternoon. The other group does the opposite.

“I enjoy this more than I would if it was fully online,” said Isadora Barreto, Junior at Xavier High School. “Because I get to finally be in school, and I’m a visual learner so I like this.”

Covid Cautious Bands being handed out to student and staff at Xavier High School.
Covid Cautious Bands being handed out to student and staff at Xavier High School.(Phil Reed)

Teachers also clean after each class. They also have something called “Covid Cautious bands.” People who are at high risk or have family members at risk can wear the wristband to let people know to keep a strict distance from them when they are interacting. Students and staff can all use it.

Leaders are also looking into UV air filtering. “We are going to be installing a UV air filter,” said Xavier High School Principal Angela Olson. “So as the air is getting pushed throughout the school it runs through that filter so it kills all of the germs, all of the viruses.”

Leaders from both schools hope they can return to some type of normalcy as the school year goes on, but that depends on virus activity in the community

