Parking fees returning on Tuesday in Dubuque after pandemic suspension

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Drivers in Dubuque will be required to begin paying for parking again after a lengthy suspension due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

As of September 1, full parking fees for lots and parking ramps owned by the city will be reinstated. This means hourly and daily charges, along with monthly permit fees, will need to be paid by users.

Fees had been suspended in March through the end of July as the spread of COVID-19 increased in Iowa. Fees had been phased in at a 50% rate during August.

All other normal parking regulations are being enforced by the city.

