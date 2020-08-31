Advertisement

Officials identify Iowa woman involved in fatal I-380 crash

Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have identified the woman killed in an accident on Friday on U.S. Interstate 380 near Highway 30.

It happened after 6:30 p.m. when, according to officials, two vehicles struck the back of a flatbed truck.

Rebecca Sue Anderson, 57, of Decorah was pronounced dead at the scene. A 31-year-old North Liberty man was also seriously injured in the accident. He was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. The driver of the flatbed truck was not injured.

Southbound lanes of I-380 were closed for a while following the accident, but are now back open.

The accident remains under investigation.

