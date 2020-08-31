New video shows damage at Linn County parks, some remain closed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A newly-released video montage on Monday gives some idea of the extent of damage at Linn County’s public parks following the August 10 derecho, which still has some locations closed.

The video, posted to the county’s YouTube page, shows drone video along with still images taken from the ground of cleanup efforts. Trees are shown uprooted or otherwise damaged from the intense wind storm, while heavy equipment clears debris.

Linn County Conservation said that Wickiup Hill Learning Center, Squaw Creek Park, and Morgan Creek Park remain closed due to storm damage. The campgrounds at Squaw Creek and Morgan Creek as open, however.

Trails that are maintained by the county are generally open, though the Cedar Valley Nature Trail between 76th Street Drive and Wright Brothers Boulevard is still closed until further cleanup can be conducted.

